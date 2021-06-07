 
Qorvo Solutions Interoperable with Apple* U1 Chip for New Ultra-Wideband Enabled Experiences

Turnkey beta development kits and modules work out of the box with U1-equipped iPhone and Apple Watch models, allowing accessory developers to evaluate capabilities of ultra-wideband technology

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced the interoperability of its DW3000 family of products with the Apple U1 chip used in iPhone and Apple Watch models* and the new Nearby Interaction protocol specification draft unveiled at the 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference. This compatibility will enable developers to easily evaluate new app experiences based on location, distance and direction relative to a U1-equipped iPhone or Apple Watch. The DW3000 is Qorvo’s next-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset family and is ramping into full production in four variants, along with several modules and beta development kits.

Compliant with the IEEE 802.15.4z standard, Qorvo UWB hardware and software solutions are also developed in accordance with the FiRa consortium PHY and MAC specification. As a sponsor and board member of FiRa, Qorvo is dedicated to growing the UWB ecosystem, and applying its technology and application expertise to help define specifications that ensure interoperability between different end products to create a seamless experience for consumers.

Global tech market advisory firm ABI Research forecasts there will be 300 million UWB device shipments in 2021. “Smartphones will see an increase in the integration of UWB, providing users with the ability to accurately locate other UWB-enabled devices, unlock doors or vehicles, and automatically wireless pay for products,” said Stephanie Tomsett, Research Analyst at ABI Research.

Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “We’re proud to be supporting Apple interoperability with our broad portfolio of UWB solutions. We are seeing rapid adoption of UWB in a variety of mobile, automotive and IoT applications, where it delivers unrivaled location and secure communication capabilities. This is opening the door to new user experiences. Qorvo’s UWB team has been at the forefront of this innovation for 10 years, enabling hundreds of customers to design breakthrough products and solutions across 40 different vertical markets.”

