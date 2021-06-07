 
UP Fintech Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

BEIJING, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 6,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 975,000 additional ADSs from the Company.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the proposed ADS offering to (i) expand its customer base and drive customer engagement with its services, (ii) invest in expanding its products, services and technologies to enhance its user experience and operating efficiency, and (iii) expand its international presence.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited will act as the joint bookrunners for the proposed ADS offering.

The proposed ADS offering will be made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, which automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the proposed ADS offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at: http://www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Broadridge, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Bays 4-9, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department (telephone: +1-800-831-9146), or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department (telephone: 1-917-606-8487).

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

