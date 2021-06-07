Ceridian Appoints Bill McDonald to Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Reporting directly into David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, McDonald will oversee Ceridian’s legal affairs, including the management of all legal, compliance, and governance matters. A respected leader within Ceridian, McDonald will oversee a global team of lawyers and legal and business professionals.

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced that it has appointed Bill McDonald as Executive Vice President and General Counsel effective July 1, 2021. In this role, Bill will continue to serve as Corporate Secretary and assume expanded responsibility for leading the legal function across the business globally.

“We’re pleased to have Bill take on an expanded mandate, reinforcing the strength of Ceridian’s leadership team and positioning our company for continued long-term success,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “Over the many years I’ve worked with Bill, I’ve seen his commitment to drive meaningful change to support our growth, while serving as an outstanding leader for the organization.”

“I’m excited to lead our legal function and to continue my career with Ceridian and its world-class team as we work together to drive value for our customers globally,” said Bill McDonald, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Ceridian.

Bill started his career with Ceridian in 1999, holding senior roles within the company’s legal team. After serving as Partner at Oppenheimer Wolff & Donnelly LLP and Fox Rothschild LLP in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he returned to Ceridian in 2016 where he has since served as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary.

Bill currently serves on the Board of Directors of Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in the Twin Cities. He received his J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law and his B.B.A degree in Finance and Business Economics from the University of Notre Dame.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement”, “Risk Factors” and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Teri Murphy

Director, Corporate Communications

1-647-417-2117

Teri.Murphy@Ceridian.com

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Johnson

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

1-844-829-9499

investors@ceridian.com