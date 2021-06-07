NANOBIOTIX to Host Virtual KOL Event Discussing Potential First-in-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3 In Immunotherapy on June 11, 2021

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX) (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL event for analysts, investors, and the scientific community on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8AM ET / 2PM CET. The event will feature several key opinion leaders, including current study investigators.

The Nanobiotix KOL event will provide an in-depth review of the immunotherapy data presented at the 2021 Annual Meeting of American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) along with clinical perspectives on the implications of potential first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3 across the oncology landscape.