NANOBIOTIX to Host Virtual KOL Event Discussing Potential First-in-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3 In Immunotherapy on June 11, 2021

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX) (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL event for analysts, investors, and the scientific community on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8AM ET / 2PM CET. The event will feature several key opinion leaders, including current study investigators.

The Nanobiotix KOL event will provide an in-depth review of the immunotherapy data presented at the 2021 Annual Meeting of American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) along with clinical perspectives on the implications of potential first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3 across the oncology landscape.

Registration for the event is now open on the events section of the Company’s website. A live webcast of the discussion and an archived recording will be available on the events section as well.

Nanobiotix Virtual KOL Event Program

Can NBTXR3 Turn Anti-PD-1 Non-responders into Responders and Deepen Response in Naïve Patients?

Agenda:

  • Opening Remarks (8:00AM ET / 2:00PM CET)
    • Presented by Jeffrey Bockman, PhD, EVP and Oncology Practice Head, Cello Health BioConsulting
  • NBTXR3 Mode of Action (8:05AM ET / 2:05PM CET)
    • Presented by Laurent Levy, PhD, co-founder and CEO, Nanobiotix
  • Overview of the Treatment Landscape: Promise and Limitations of Immunotherapy, and Rationale for Combination-based Approaches (8:10AM ET / 2:10PM CET)
    • Presented by Jared Weiss, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Oncology, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Nanobiotix Study 1100 Safety and Efficacy Data Update (8:20AM ET / 2:20PM CET)
    • Presented by Tanguy Seiwert, MD, Assistant Professor of Oncology, Director, Head and Neck Cancer Oncology Disease Group, Johns Hopkins Medicine and Colette Shen, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Radiation Oncology, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • NBTXR3 as a Potential Combination-agnostic Product, Rationale, and Future Opportunity (8:40AM ET / 2:20PM CET)
    • Presented by James Welsh, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Discussion and Q&A, Implications of Study 1100 in Head and Neck Cancer and Beyond (8:50AM ET / 2:50PM CET)
    • Panel Discussion Moderated by Jeffrey Bockman
  • Summary Close (9:10AM ET / 3:10PM CET)
    • Presented by Jeffrey Bockman

