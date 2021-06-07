UDR Increases Full-Year 2021 Guidance Ranges and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it increased its previously-provided full-year 2021 earnings and same-store revenue and net operating income (“NOI”) growth guidance ranges as a result of continued strength in operating fundamentals and accretive external growth. This represents UDR’s second guidance raise thus far in 2021.

Furthermore, the Company expects second quarter 2021 Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”) per share to be at the high-end of its previously-provided guidance range of $0.47-$0.49.