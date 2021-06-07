 
checkAd

UDR Increases Full-Year 2021 Guidance Ranges and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 22:16  |  88   |   |   

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it increased its previously-provided full-year 2021 earnings and same-store revenue and net operating income (“NOI”) growth guidance ranges as a result of continued strength in operating fundamentals and accretive external growth. This represents UDR’s second guidance raise thus far in 2021.

Furthermore, the Company expects second quarter 2021 Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”) per share to be at the high-end of its previously-provided guidance range of $0.47-$0.49.

Additional details on the Company’s updated 2021 outlook can be found in the table below and in the Company’s updated Investor Presentation, which can be accessed at ir.udr.com.

 

Updated
Full-Year 2021
Outlook

Prior

Full-Year 2021
Outlook(1)

 Change to
2021 Guidance,
at Midpoint

Net Income / (Loss) per share

$0.07 to $0.13

$0.04 to $0.13

$0.015

FFO per share

$1.79 to $1.85

$1.76 to $1.85

$0.015

FFOA per share

$1.94 to $2.00

$1.91 to $2.00

$0.015

Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per share

$1.76 to $1.82

$1.73 to $1.82

$0.015

YOY Same-Store Revenue Growth / (Decline), with concessions reported on a cash basis

(1.25)% to 0.5%

(2.0)% to 0.5%

0.375%

YOY Same-Store Revenue Growth / (Decline), with concessions reported on a straight-line basis

(3.25)% to (1.5)%

(4.0)% to (1.5)%

0.375%

YOY Same-Store Expense Growth

1.0% to 3.0%

1.0% to 3.0%

Seite 1 von 3
UDR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UDR Increases Full-Year 2021 Guidance Ranges and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it increased its previously-provided full-year 2021 earnings and same-store revenue and net operating income (“NOI”) growth guidance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.05.21
UDR Announces Correction of Certain Operating Metrics and Reaffirms Prior Financials and 2021 Guidance