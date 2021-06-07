UDR Increases Full-Year 2021 Guidance Ranges and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation
UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it increased its previously-provided full-year 2021 earnings and same-store revenue and net operating income (“NOI”) growth guidance ranges as a result of continued strength in operating fundamentals and accretive external growth. This represents UDR’s second guidance raise thus far in 2021.
Furthermore, the Company expects second quarter 2021 Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”) per share to be at the high-end of its previously-provided guidance range of $0.47-$0.49.
Additional details on the Company’s updated 2021 outlook can be found in the table below and in the Company’s updated Investor Presentation, which can be accessed at ir.udr.com.
|
|
Updated
|
Prior
Full-Year 2021
|
Change to
|
Net Income / (Loss) per share
|
$0.07 to $0.13
|
$0.04 to $0.13
|
$0.015
|
FFO per share
|
$1.79 to $1.85
|
$1.76 to $1.85
|
$0.015
|
FFOA per share
|
$1.94 to $2.00
|
$1.91 to $2.00
|
$0.015
|
Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per share
|
$1.76 to $1.82
|
$1.73 to $1.82
|
$0.015
|
YOY Same-Store Revenue Growth / (Decline), with concessions reported on a cash basis
|
(1.25)% to 0.5%
|
(2.0)% to 0.5%
|
0.375%
|
YOY Same-Store Revenue Growth / (Decline), with concessions reported on a straight-line basis
|
(3.25)% to (1.5)%
|
(4.0)% to (1.5)%
|
0.375%
|
YOY Same-Store Expense Growth
|
1.0% to 3.0%
|
1.0% to 3.0%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare