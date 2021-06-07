 
Wolverine Worldwide Expects Second Quarter 2021 Revenue to Exceed Second Quarter 2019

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), which operates one of the world’s largest global portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands, today provided a business update ahead of investor meetings taking place during the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference on June 8, 2021. The Company noted that its performance has accelerated in the second quarter of the year, fueled by the strength of its largest brands and compelling product innovation.

“The Company continues to see strong momentum and better-than-expected trends across nearly all brands in the portfolio, with Merrell, Saucony and Sperry leading the way,” said Blake W. Krueger, Wolverine Worldwide’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong order book has continued to improve since the end of the first quarter, including nice gains in our international business. As such, we now expect second quarter 2021 revenue will exceed 2019 levels, and we are reiterating confidence in our latest full-year revenue outlook of $2,240 million to $2,300 million.” This outlook assumes no meaningful deterioration of current market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic during the remainder of 2021.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE.

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Keds, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST, and Stride Rite. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat and Harley-Davidson. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

