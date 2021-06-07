Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference and Provides Second Quarter 2021 Operating Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference which is being held virtually June 8-10, 2021. Camden’s roundtable discussion has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:45 AM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode and can be accessed by registering for the event at Nareit REITweek 2021.

The Company also provided operating statistics for second quarter 2021 as detailed below.