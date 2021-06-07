 
Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference and Provides Second Quarter 2021 Operating Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference which is being held virtually June 8-10, 2021. Camden’s roundtable discussion has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:45 AM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode and can be accessed by registering for the event at Nareit REITweek 2021.

The Company also provided operating statistics for second quarter 2021 as detailed below.

Same Property Scheduled Rents

1Q21

April 2021

May 2021

Collected

98.4%

98.5%

98.4%

Deferred/Payment Plan Arranged

---%

---%

---%

Delinquent

1.6%

1.5%

1.6%

 

 

 

 

Same Property Occupancy

1Q21

April 2021

May 2021

Occupancy

96.0%

96.6%

97.0%

 

 

 

 

Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data – Date Effective(1)(2)

1Q21(2)

April 2021

May 2021

New Lease Rates

(2.2)%

1.8%

4.8%

Renewal Rates

2.9%

3.1%

3.7%

Blended Rates

0.2%

