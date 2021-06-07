Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference and Provides Second Quarter 2021 Operating Update
Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference which is being held virtually June 8-10, 2021. Camden’s roundtable discussion has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:45 AM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode and can be accessed by registering for the event at Nareit REITweek 2021.
The Company also provided operating statistics for second quarter 2021 as detailed below.
|
Same Property Scheduled Rents
|
1Q21
|
April 2021
|
May 2021
|
Collected
|
98.4%
|
98.5%
|
98.4%
|
Deferred/Payment Plan Arranged
|
---%
|
---%
|
---%
|
Delinquent
|
1.6%
|
1.5%
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Same Property Occupancy
|
1Q21
|
April 2021
|
May 2021
|
Occupancy
|
96.0%
|
96.6%
|
97.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data – Date Effective(1)(2)
|
1Q21(2)
|
April 2021
|
May 2021
|
New Lease Rates
|
(2.2)%
|
1.8%
|
4.8%
|
Renewal Rates
|
2.9%
|
3.1%
|
3.7%
|
Blended Rates
|
0.2%
|
