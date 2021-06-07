 
checkAd

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $96M Sale of New Multifamily Community in Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 22:30  |  72   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has brokered the sale of Broadstone Rio Salado, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located at 2325 E Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, Arizona. The newly developed asset was acquired by an entity formed by Los Angeles-based Decron Properties for $96 million. The seller and original project developer was Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co., one of the nation’s leading multifamily developers. Alliance Residential’s Joint Venture Equity Partner was Phoenix Capital Holdings.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis with Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.

“The relatively low density of Broadstone Rio Salado combined with the high level of interior finishes and top-of-the-market amenities has created a truly unique asset in a dynamic urban environment,” said Fogler, Executive Managing Director. “Tempe is widely regarded as one of the Phoenix area’s most dynamic submarkets and Broadstone Rio Salado is well positioned to take advantage of its exceptional location at the intersection of the 101 and 202 freeways. It is also proximate to some of the region’s largest employers and near an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment amenities, and Arizona State University within just a few miles.”

Newly constructed in 2020, Broadstone Rio Salado consists of 28 studio units, 144 one-bedroom and 104 two-bedroom floor plans. On-site amenities feature a resort-style pool and spa, outdoor courtyards, an outdoor lounge, a clubroom, Wi-Fi lounge, and a two-level, state-of-the-art fitness center.

About Alliance Residential Company

Alliance Residential Company is the most active multifamily developer and one of the largest private residential real estate companies in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with 15 regional offices, Alliance is focused on the development, construction and acquisition of residential communities across 13 states and 23 metropolitan markets. Alliance develops high-end Broadstone multifamily communities, Holden senior housing communities, and workforce housing properties through its Prose brand. For more information, visit www.allresco.com

2020 Milestones

After 20 years as a leading full-service multifamily developer, builder, manager and buyer, and the most active developer in the U.S. in 2018 and 2019, Alliance Residential Company streamlined its business in June 2020 with the sale of its property management division to Greystar. The sale created a long-term strategic relationship with the combined property management company, owned by Greystar, providing management services to Alliance’s current and future multifamily acquisition and development projects.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $96M Sale of New Multifamily Community in Arizona Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has brokered the sale of Broadstone Rio Salado, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located at 2325 E Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, Arizona. The newly developed asset was acquired by an entity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Cushman & Wakefield Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders
02.06.21
Cushman & Wakefield Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders
25.05.21
Cushman & Wakefield Advises Magdalen College Oxford on Search for Strategic Partner for The Oxford Science Park
18.05.21
Cushman & Wakefield Recognized as Green Lease Leaders