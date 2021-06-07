Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Announces Offering of Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of common stock.

ATLANTA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus” or the “Company”) today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of shares of its Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, no par value and liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Preferred Stock”). The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of the Preferred Stock in connection with the offering.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Company are acting as book-running managers for this offering. Aegis Capital Corp. and Maxim Group LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 6, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on May 13, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com , Telephone: (703) 312-9580.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Founded in 1996, our business utilizes proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to everyday Americans. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $26 billion in consumer loans over our 24-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare-point of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.