Sun Communities, Inc. to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

Southfield, MI, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced that Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Investor Relations Events Calendar section of the Company's website at www.suncommunities.com/investor-relations.   

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 562 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 151,600 developed sites and nearly 38,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:
Karen J. Dearing
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com





