Plexus to Provide Financial Update Regarding the Impacts of Malaysia COVID-19 Restrictions at Stifel Investor Conference

NEENAH, WI, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) intends to provide an update during a live webcast on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference regarding the impact of the Malaysian government’s COVID-19 workforce curtailment as well as other evolving dynamics on its fiscal third quarter results and future outlook. Plexus’ focus remains on ensuring the health and safety of its team members and on supporting its customers as best as possible amidst a challenging and fluid situation. However, as disclosed on May 24, 2021, Plexus will be unable to meet its fiscal third quarter revenue guidance of $875 to $915 million and GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $1.23 to $1.38 issued on April 21, 2021.



What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference



When: Tuesday, June 08, 2021 at 11:20 am Eastern Time



Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/plxs/2134142



Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/plxs/2134142



Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.