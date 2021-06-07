 
checkAd

Plexus to Provide Financial Update Regarding the Impacts of Malaysia COVID-19 Restrictions at Stifel Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 22:15  |  96   |   |   

NEENAH, WI, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) intends to provide an update during a live webcast on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference regarding the impact of the Malaysian government’s COVID-19 workforce curtailment as well as other evolving dynamics on its fiscal third quarter results and future outlook. Plexus’ focus remains on ensuring the health and safety of its team members and on supporting its customers as best as possible amidst a challenging and fluid situation. However, as disclosed on May 24, 2021, Plexus will be unable to meet its fiscal third quarter revenue guidance of $875 to $915 million and GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $1.23 to $1.38 issued on April 21, 2021.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
When: Tuesday, June 08, 2021 at 11:20 am Eastern Time
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/plxs/2134142
Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/plxs/2134142

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plexus to Provide Financial Update Regarding the Impacts of Malaysia COVID-19 Restrictions at Stifel Investor Conference NEENAH, WI, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) intends to provide an update during a live webcast on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference regarding the impact of the Malaysian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board