Inotiv Set to Join Russell 3000 Index and Russell 2000 Index

The annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV ) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”) , a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that the Company is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. markets open on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

Robert Leasure, Jr., Inotiv’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Inotiv’s inclusion on the preliminary list of additions to the Russell 3000 Index is a positive milestone, reflecting our success building a comprehensive suite of research solutions across the drug discovery and pre-clinical development continuum. We believe that inclusion in the Russell indices may generate greater institutional investor awareness of our growth opportunity.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.