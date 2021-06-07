 
Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A350-900 Aircraft to World2Fly

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, on long-term lease to World2Fly (Spain). This aircraft is the first of two new A350-900 aircraft confirmed to deliver to the airline from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are delighted to deliver our first of two new A350-900 aircraft to our new customer, World2Fly,” said Matthew Stevens, Assistant Vice President of Marketing at Air Lease Corporation. “ALC is pleased to help launch World2Fly with new A350-900 aircraft and we are confident the A350-900 will help distinguish World2Fly in the marketplace.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

