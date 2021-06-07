 
HSBC Opens up API Suite With New Developer Portal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 22:39  |  67   |   |   

HSBC has launched an Application Programming Interface (API) Developer Portal, providing customers with direct access to a suite of tools with which they can integrate the bank’s API solutions into their own products, as well as make use of a secure testing environment.

The portal enables customers and developers to easily find the right APIs for their business needs, access the technical documentation, and try out APIs in the test environment, enabling rapid integration into their own products.

Initially, the portal will provide access to treasury payment and account information APIs, and a number of APIs for trade processing, custody holdings, bank guarantee status and global disbursements. The portal also allows third party providers in the 15 markets where Open Banking Regulation has been implemented to access payment and account information APIs for retail, business and corporate banking.

HSBC will be regularly enhancing the portal with more API solutions over the coming months, and will continue to make enhancements to the customer and developer experience. Eventually, the portal will house all of the bank’s regulatory and non-regulatory APIs.

Nadya Hijazi, Head of Digital, Global Liquidity and Cash Management at HSBC, said: “APIs are the future of corporate-to-bank connectivity, and the launch of our Developer Portal is the natural next step.

“By opening up our API suite to customers and developers, we’re enabling them to rapidly integrate our solutions into their own products. Embedding our insights into customers’ own businesses will make them more resilient, and less dependent on the limitations of their own technology.”

Malcolm Leach, CTO at Flagstone Investment Management Limited, a leading UK cash deposit platform and the first HSBC customer registered to the new portal, said: “Pushing the boundaries of technology helps us deliver greater value to our clients, and HSBC’s API Developer Portal gives us access to the right APIs to streamline our integration with the bank. As a result we spend less time working on the technical detail, and we are free to focus on our enhanced proposition.”

https://develop.hsbc.com/

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

