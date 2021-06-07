FB Financial Corporation Announces Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholder

Mr. Ayers is currently the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Upon completion of the Secondary Offering, Mr. Ayers is expected to continue to own approximately 23.5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, including shares owned by Mr. Ayers indirectly through Ayers Asset Management, Inc.

FB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: FBK) announced today that Mr. James W. Ayers (the “Selling Shareholder”) has agreed to sell 2,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock in an underwritten public offering (the “Secondary Offering”). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company , is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Secondary Offering. The Company is not selling any stock in this transaction and will not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering.

The shares are being offered pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became automatically effective on June 7, 2021. The Secondary Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the SEC to which this communication relates. For more complete information about the Company, the Selling Shareholder and the Secondary Offering, potential purchasers of common stock in the Secondary Offering should consider carefully the information contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the Secondary Offering may be obtained by contacting: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, Equity Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, NY, NY 10019, or by telephone at (800) 966-1559. Investors may also obtain copies of these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock nor shall there be any sale of the shares of common stock in the Secondary Offering in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.