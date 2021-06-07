 
Latch to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

globenewswire
07.06.2021, 22:30  |  59   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) (“Latch” or the “Company”), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference: Luke Schoenfelder (CEO) and Garth Mitchell (CFO) are scheduled to participate with a virtual presentation June 10th at 9:15 am ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

  • Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference: Luke Schoenfelder (CEO) and Garth Mitchell (CFO) are scheduled to participate with a virtual presentation June 10th at 2:00 pm ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Live webcasts and replays of these presentations will be accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Latch’s website at https://www.latch.com/investors.

About Latch, Inc.
Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. More than one in ten new apartments in the U.S. are currently being built with Latch products, serving customers in more than 35 states through its flagship full-building operating system, LatchOS. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com.

