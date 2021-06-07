 
checkAd

Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 22:30  |  114   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of May 17, 2021, it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of 2,651,796 flow-through shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”) at an average price of C$1.43 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of C$3.8 Million.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company’s exploration activities this year. The gross proceeds from the issuance of Flow-Through Shares will be used for “Canadian exploration expenses”, and will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares.

The Flow-Through Shares issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ASCOT RESOURCES LTD.

“Derek C. White”, President and CEO

For further information contact:
David Stewart, P.Eng.
VP, Corporate Development & Shareholder Communications
dstewart@ascotgold.com
+1 (647) 294-8361

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of May 17, 2021, it has closed the non-brokered private …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:59 Uhr
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
14:37 Uhr
BARRICK GOLD: Spannende Phase läuft
14:32 Uhr
Goldplay Mining: Satellitenbilder liefern neue Aufschlüsse über Scottie West
14:30 Uhr
Millrock Announces Agreement With Tocvan Ventures for El Picacho Project, Sonora, Mexico
14:30 Uhr
REPEAT – Gold’n Futures Identifies Initial Area of Priority Gold Targets at the Hercules Project in Northern Ontario
14:00 Uhr
American Pacific Mining Announces Closing of Private Placement with Strategic Investor, Michael Gentile, CFA, and Provides Update on Warrant Exercises
14:00 Uhr
Azincourt Energy Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project
14:00 Uhr
Osisko Infill Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx
14:00 Uhr
Drilling at SFdLA Continues to Extend High Grade Mineralisation, with 17m at 4.3% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au and 108 g/t Ag (5.7% CuEq), including 3m at 18.9% Cu, 2.8 g/t Au and 431 g/t Ag (24% CuEq)
14:00 Uhr
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy’s Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project