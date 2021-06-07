Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company’s exploration activities this year. The gross proceeds from the issuance of Flow-Through Shares will be used for “Canadian exploration expenses”, and will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of May 17, 2021, it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of 2,651,796 flow-through shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”) at an average price of C$1.43 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of C$3.8 Million.

The Flow-Through Shares issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Ascot is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.