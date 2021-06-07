 
River Valley Community Bancorp Appoints Kevin Reynolds, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

YUBA CITY, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Kevin Reynolds, CPA, as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role as CFO, Mr. Reynolds will oversee the Bank’s Accounting & Finance department which includes cash management, capital planning, asset/liability management, financial forecasting, and management of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio.

Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Reynolds spent eight years with Moss-Adams LLP in Rancho Cordova, where in the capacity of Sr. Manager, Financial Institutions, he directed and led audit engagements for his client base of banks and credit unions. Mr. Reynolds obtained his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy & Finance at California State University Sacramento and is a Certified Public Accountant.

John M. Jelavich, the Bank’s President and CEO commented, “I’m very pleased to have Kevin join the RVCB team. He brings significant strength and expertise to our Bank. His experience in public accounting, where his clients were banks and credit unions, some as large as $10 billion in assets, position him with experience and perspective that will be helpful to us as we continue to grow our Bank.”

Steve Danna, the Bank’s Chairman of the Board added, “I welcome Kevin to the team and I know that the Board looks forward to working with him as we continue the development and execution of our longer-term strategic plans.”

Kevin Reynolds stated, “I’m excited to join the team at River Valley Community Bank. The Bank has demonstrated security and strength since it commenced operations nearly fifteen years ago and remains well positioned for future growth. I look forward to helping the team build value for our customers and shareholders.”

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, Depositaccounts.com and Bankrate and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

  • 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA
  • 580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA
  • 905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA
  • 904 B Street, Marysville, CA

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.





