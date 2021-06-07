Alcon to Showcase Vision Care Innovation, Including Clinical Data for its Forthcoming Reusable Monthly Lens TOTAL30, at BCLA 2021
Regulatory News:
Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will present new data on several of its latest innovations at the British Contact Lens Association (BCLA) 2021 Clinical Conference & Exhibition. Among the 18 Alcon abstracts accepted are data on TOTAL30, which will be the first and only monthly replacement water gradient contact lens.
“We are delighted to partner with the BCLA to present our robust scientific data on several of our products, notably on TOTAL30, which is designed to address two of the key factors to maximise contact lens wearer retention: comfort and vision,” said Cheryl Donnelly, International Head of Professional Affairs at Alcon. “Whilst we will miss the in-person interaction, the virtual BCLA event will enable us to share promising clinical evidence with even more eye care professionals so they can make informed decisions about patient care.”
Alcon at BCLA 2021 (June 13-14)
As the partner sponsor, Alcon will host:
- “Comfort in Practice” Powered by Alcon (Sunday, June 13 at 3 pm BST): Profs. Jennifer Craig, Lyndon Jones and Greg Sawyer, moderated by Eric Papas, will highlight the link between the ocular surface and contact lens materials. Discomfort is still the number one reason for contact lens wearer dropout; however, research suggests that biomimicry in contact lens materials may lead to better wearing experiences.
- Sponsor Sessions (please consult full programme for dates and times): “A lens to start in and stay in,” where Associate Clinical Professor Kathy Dumbleton will be joined by Tim Grant, Dr. Inma Perez and Dr. Rick Weisbarth to give a brief introduction to PRECISION1TM; and, “Water Surface Contact Lenses” where Dr. John Pruitt will summarise water surface technologies, highlighting the differences and benefits for wearers.
- A virtual booth where attendees can explore Alcon’s latest innovations, including the proprietary Alcon science behind our innovations. The booth will be live on the BCLA 2021 event website as of June 7.
TOTAL30 Monthly Replacement Contact Lens Demonstrates Outstanding Wearing Experience
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare