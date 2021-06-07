Alcon to Showcase Vision Care Innovation, Including Clinical Data for its Forthcoming Reusable Monthly Lens TOTAL30, at BCLA 2021

Regulatory News:

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will present new data on several of its latest innovations at the British Contact Lens Association (BCLA) 2021 Clinical Conference & Exhibition. Among the 18 Alcon abstracts accepted are data on TOTAL30, which will be the first and only monthly replacement water gradient contact lens.

“We are delighted to partner with the BCLA to present our robust scientific data on several of our products, notably on TOTAL30, which is designed to address two of the key factors to maximise contact lens wearer retention: comfort and vision,” said Cheryl Donnelly, International Head of Professional Affairs at Alcon. “Whilst we will miss the in-person interaction, the virtual BCLA event will enable us to share promising clinical evidence with even more eye care professionals so they can make informed decisions about patient care.”