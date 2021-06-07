 
checkAd

Alcon to Showcase Vision Care Innovation, Including Clinical Data for its Forthcoming Reusable Monthly Lens TOTAL30, at BCLA 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 22:45  |  92   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will present new data on several of its latest innovations at the British Contact Lens Association (BCLA) 2021 Clinical Conference & Exhibition. Among the 18 Alcon abstracts accepted are data on TOTAL30, which will be the first and only monthly replacement water gradient contact lens.

“We are delighted to partner with the BCLA to present our robust scientific data on several of our products, notably on TOTAL30, which is designed to address two of the key factors to maximise contact lens wearer retention: comfort and vision,” said Cheryl Donnelly, International Head of Professional Affairs at Alcon. “Whilst we will miss the in-person interaction, the virtual BCLA event will enable us to share promising clinical evidence with even more eye care professionals so they can make informed decisions about patient care.”

Alcon at BCLA 2021 (June 13-14)

As the partner sponsor, Alcon will host:

  • “Comfort in Practice” Powered by Alcon (Sunday, June 13 at 3 pm BST): Profs. Jennifer Craig, Lyndon Jones and Greg Sawyer, moderated by Eric Papas, will highlight the link between the ocular surface and contact lens materials. Discomfort is still the number one reason for contact lens wearer dropout; however, research suggests that biomimicry in contact lens materials may lead to better wearing experiences.
  • Sponsor Sessions (please consult full programme for dates and times): “A lens to start in and stay in,” where Associate Clinical Professor Kathy Dumbleton will be joined by Tim Grant, Dr. Inma Perez and Dr. Rick Weisbarth to give a brief introduction to PRECISION1TM; and, “Water Surface Contact Lenses” where Dr. John Pruitt will summarise water surface technologies, highlighting the differences and benefits for wearers.
  • A virtual booth where attendees can explore Alcon’s latest innovations, including the proprietary Alcon science behind our innovations. The booth will be live on the BCLA 2021 event website as of June 7.

TOTAL30 Monthly Replacement Contact Lens Demonstrates Outstanding Wearing Experience

Seite 1 von 4
Alcon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alcon to Showcase Vision Care Innovation, Including Clinical Data for its Forthcoming Reusable Monthly Lens TOTAL30, at BCLA 2021 Regulatory News: Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will present new data on several of its latest innovations at the British Contact Lens Association (BCLA) 2021 Clinical Conference & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Alcon to Showcase Vision Care Innovation, Including Clinical Data for its Forthcoming Reusable Monthly Lens TOTAL30, at BCLA 2021
29.05.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 21/21
22.05.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 20/21
15.05.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 19/21