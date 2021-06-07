Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) (the "Corporation") announced today that it would be presenting at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 16, 2021.

The Corporation's presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be accessible at 8:00 am EDT on June 16, 2021, on the IDEAS conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Investors section of the Corporation's website at http://ampcopgh.com/earnings-webcasts/ following the live event.

Mr. McBrayer and Michael McAuley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

