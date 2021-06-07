Fabrinet to Present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced that its management will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference.

The Fabrinet presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET (10:20 a.m. PT). A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com/.