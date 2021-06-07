 
Apria Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

INDIANAPOLIS, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apria, Inc. (the “Company” or “Apria”) announced today that a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone has commenced a secondary offering of 4,500,000 shares of Apria common stock. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock.

Apria is not offering any shares of its common stock and will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholder.   Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Citizens Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities, TD Securities, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Penserra Securities LLC and Stern are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY, by telephone at 1-212-902-1171, by facsimile at 1-212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC  28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

