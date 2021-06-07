W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



The Company’s senior management will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8. In addition, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual 2021 Energy Credit Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time and management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, on the “Overview” page in the “Investors” section of the site.