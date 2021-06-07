 
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance

Issuance of Incentive Stock Options and Deferred Share Units

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 160,392 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and 100,264 deferred share units under the Company's deferred share unit plan (the "DSU Plan") to certain directors of the Company as non-cash directors' fees for service during Q1 2021 (the "Director Grant"). All incentive stock options issued under the Director Grant are exercisable for a period of ten years at $0.30 per share and vest immediately from the date of grant.

The Director Grant was deferred pending re-financing of the Company and following the announcement of a non-brokered private placement on May 27, 2021, the Director Grant has now been effected.

The Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company in the form of incentive stock options. As of the date hereof, a total of 32,125,105 common shares of the Company are allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding incentive stock options granted under the Option Plan, representing approximately 5.1% of the issued and outstanding share capital. 3,839,732 common shares of the Company are currently allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding deferred share units granted under the DSU Plan.

For information on this press release, please contact:

Dragos Tanase
President & CEO
Phone: +40 730 399 019
dt@gabrielresources.com

Richard Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +44 7748 760276
richard.brown@gabrielresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Gabriel

Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal focus has been the exploration and development of the Roșia Montană gold and silver project in Romania. The Roşia Montană Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining district that since pre-Roman times has been mined intermittently for over 2,000 years. The exploitation license for the Roşia Montană Project is held by Roșia Montană Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Roșia Montană S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company.

Wertpapier


