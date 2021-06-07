Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced today that it has revised the COVID-19 Update slides of its investor presentation in conjunction with Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference.

The presentation can be found at https://www.omegahealthcare.com/investor-relations/news-and-market-dat .... The revised COVID-19 Update slides are on pages 9 and 10 of the presentation.