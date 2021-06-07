 
checkAd

Weyco Acquires Forsake Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 23:05  |  77   |   |   

MILWAUKEE, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) (the “Company”) today announced that it acquired substantially all of the operating assets and certain liabilities of Forsake, Inc. (“Forsake”), a distributor of outdoor footwear. The principal assets acquired were inventory, accounts receivable, and intellectual property, including the Forsake brand name. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $2.5 million, plus contingent payments paid annually over a period of five years, depending on Forsake achieving certain performance measures. At the acquisition date, the Company’s preliminary estimate of the discounted fair value of the contingent payments is approximately $1.75 million in total. The transaction was funded with the Company’s available cash.

Forsake will join BOGS in forming Weyco Group’s outdoor division, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Specializing in modern outdoor footwear, Forsake serves a quickly growing segment of the market that isn’t directly served by an existing Weyco brand. Forsake’s hiking shoes and sneakerboots with all-weather protection, rugged construction and versatile styling have captured a segment of a growing number of outdoor enthusiasts that demand something other than traditional hiking boots. Forsake’s co-founders, Jake Anderson and Sam Barstow, have joined the Weyco team and will continue to lead the Forsake business going forward.

“We are excited to add a new outdoor footwear brand to our portfolio here at Weyco,” stated Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “The acquisition of Forsake is a great strategic fit for Weyco as we continue to build our presence in the outdoor footwear market around the globe.”

“We are pleased to join the Weyco family and believe its infrastructure, including its design, sourcing, distribution, and e-commerce capabilities, will accelerate our business to new heights,” stated Jake Anderson, co-founder of Forsake.

About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc., designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.

About Forsake
Forsake, Inc. is known for reinvigorating the sneakerboot category, creating footwear that can be used year-round for any activity, no matter the elements. The rugged performance qualities of a boot meet a stylish aesthetic, and tout an amazing grip and tread, waterproofness, breathability and more. Its Peak-to-Pavement philosophy combines all-weather protection, rugged construction, and versatile styling to deliver footwear that’s prepared for whatever adventures await outside your door. Forsake is Climate Neutral Certified. Forsake products are sold in outdoor specialty stores as well as on e-commerce websites throughout North America.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause the results of Weyco Group to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to: (i) successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses and product lines; (ii) successfully market and sell its products in a highly competitive industry and in view of changing consumer trends, consumer acceptance of products and other factors affecting retail market conditions; (iii) procure its products from independent manufacturers; and (iv) other factors, including those detailed from time to time in Weyco Group’s filings made with the SEC. Weyco Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, contact:

John Wittkowske
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
414-908-1880





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Weyco Acquires Forsake Brand MILWAUKEE, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) (the “Company”) today announced that it acquired substantially all of the operating assets and certain liabilities of Forsake, Inc. (“Forsake”), a distributor of outdoor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board