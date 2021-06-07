 
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 470 carat top light brown clivage diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached). The diamond, measuring 49x42x26mm, was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. The 470 carat recovery forms a notable contribution to a series of top quality gem and clivage quality diamond recoveries during a recent production run, including an additional 5 diamonds greater than 100 carats (265ct, 183ct, 161ct, 116ct, 106ct) and 13 diamonds between 50 and 100 carats in weight. The May production run, dominated by EM/PK(S) ore, produced diamonds greater than 10.8 carat in weight accounting for 12.7% weight  percent of total production, exceeding resource expectations. Continued strong resource performance and recovery of large diamonds reinforces the significance of the EM/PK(S) as an important economic driver for the proposed underground mine at Karowe. View PDF version.

The 470 carat diamond was recovered in the Coarse XRT circuit and represents the third +300 carat diamond recovered to date in 2021. Year to date, Karowe has produced 10 diamonds greater than 100 carats including 6 diamonds greater than 200 carats, including the 341 carat (link to press release) and 378 carat (link to press release) top white diamonds recovered in January 2021.

Eira Thomas, CEO commented: "The benefits of a South Lobe dominated mine-plan continue to be realized in 2021 and underpins our confidence in the ever-improving Karowe resource as we mine deeper in the open pit to 2026 and move into underground mining out to at least 2040. Both main rock types from the South Lobe continue to deliver large, high value diamonds, including 6 diamonds greater than 200 carats in the first five months of this year alone.  Our operations remain safe, stable and strong, maintaining all COVID-19 protocols."

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D. P.Geol., Vice-President, Technical Services of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA
Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger.  The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

