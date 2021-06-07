 
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. TRTX also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of the Series C Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Series C Preferred Stock will have a $25.00 per share liquidation preference. TRTX will receive gross proceeds of $175,000,000 from the sale of the Series C Preferred Stock before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

TRTX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially fund the redemption of all of the outstanding shares of the Company’s Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

TRTX intends to file an application to list the Series C Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TRTX PRC.”

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and TPG Capital BD, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Series C Preferred Stock will be offered under the Company’s existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attn: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at +1 (800) 248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG.

