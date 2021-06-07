 
The Honest Company to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 16th

LOS ANGELES, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021.

The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter financial results at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (855) 940-5313 (participant passcode: 7957622). International callers may dial (929) 517-0417. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on June 23, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID number 7957622.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 32,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Contact:                 
Investors@honest.com

Media Contact:                   
Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg
jrosenberg@thehonestcompany.com





