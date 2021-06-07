 
Quebec Precious Metals Appoints Two Independent Women to Its Board of Directors

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021   

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Paola Farnesi and Ms. Julie Robertson to its Board of Directors …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Paola Farnesi and Ms. Julie Robertson to its Board of Directors as independent non-executive directors, effective immediately.

Paola Farnesi

Ms. Paola Farnesi is a senior financial professional with over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, M&A and risk management. She is currently a Vice President and Treasurer of Domtar Corporation, responsible for negotiating and arranging in excess of $1 billion in corporate financings, overseeing an insurance portfolio of over $20 billion in insurable values and managing the investments of pension fund assets in excess of $3 billion. From 1994 to 2008, Ms. Farnesi held several other leadership positions at Domtar Corporation, including Vice President, Internal Audit, where she was responsible for the implementation and subsequent compliance efforts related to Sarbanes-Oxley. Prior to joining Domtar Corporation, Ms. Farnesi worked at Ernst & Young for the assurance group in Montreal. She is an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Falco Resources Ltd., and has served on the Board of the Centaur Theatre Company since 2010. Ms. Farnesi holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate degree in Public Accountancy from McGill University, is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Quebec and obtained the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Julie Robertson

Ms. Julie Robertson is Vice-President Finance and Capital Projects at Centerra Gold Inc., a mining company listed on the TSX and NYSE, with annual Revenue of $2 billion. Prior to this position, she held a number of senior positions with Barrick Gold Corporation. She is a Canadian Certified Public Accountant with extensive experience in transformative leadership, external reporting, management reporting, planning and project management, and has an in depth understanding of IFRS and US GAAP. She is the Finance Committee Chair (Volunteer) of Boost Child & Youth Advocacy (CYAC), a registered charity committed to eliminating child abuse and violence in the lives of children, youth, and their families. Ms. Robertson is also the Chair of CPA Canada's Mining Industry Task Force on IFRS, created jointly with The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). She holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA), Accounting and Finance from the University of Western Ontario and a diploma of Accounting and Finance from Wilfrid Laurier University.





