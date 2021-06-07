 
Titanium Transportation Announces Changes to Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 23:36  |  101   |   |   

BOLTON, Ontario, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, announces it will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual-only format in response to COVID-19 related public health measures imposed by the Ontario government. The Meeting remains on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will be hosted in a virtual setting via webcast and teleconference.

The Board of Directors has made the decision to not hold an in-person meeting as previously communicated in the Notice of Meeting dated May 4th , 2021 sent to the shareholders and filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The decision was made after careful considerations of the recent Provincial health measures regarding public gatherings and to protect the health and well-being of Titanium’s shareholders, employees and interested parties who participate in the Meeting.

The webcast and teleconference will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings, ask questions, and submit votes through the platform. Details for shareholders and interested parties in attending the virtual meeting are below. Participants are strongly encouraged to login and/or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Meeting ID: 1180
URL: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1180
Password: titanium2021 (case sensitive)

Instructions on joining the virtual webcast:

  1. Type in https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1180 on your browser at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts. Please do not do a Google Search. Do not use Internet Explorer.
  2. Click on “I am a Guest” if you’re an interested party or a shareholder not intending to vote.

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the Voting Instruction Form and Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials. Please be reminded that meeting materials previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual format. The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting has not changed, it will stay on June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

