Titanium Transportation Announces Changes to Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BOLTON, Ontario, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, announces it will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual-only format in response to COVID-19 related public health measures imposed by the Ontario government. The Meeting remains on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will be hosted in a virtual setting via webcast and teleconference.



The Board of Directors has made the decision to not hold an in-person meeting as previously communicated in the Notice of Meeting dated May 4th , 2021 sent to the shareholders and filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The decision was made after careful considerations of the recent Provincial health measures regarding public gatherings and to protect the health and well-being of Titanium’s shareholders, employees and interested parties who participate in the Meeting.