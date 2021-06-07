 
checkAd

Legion Partners Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Genesco Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 23:50  |  72   |   |   

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and sent a letter to its fellow shareholders. Legion Partners is urging shareholders to vote on the WHITE proxy card to elect its slate of four highly-qualified nominees – Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel – to Genesco’s nine-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on July 20, 2021. In its letter to shareholders available at www.GCOForward.com, Legion Partners shines a light on Genesco’s broken Board and the long-tenured members who have presided over a decade of stagnation and underperformance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005769/en/

Chris Kiper and Ted White, Legion Partners’ Managing Directors, commented:

“We believe Genesco’s anti-shareholder actions over the past two months have validated our case for shareholder-driven change in the boardroom. Notably, the Company appears to have delayed its Annual Meeting on the heels of our April nomination in order to search for director candidates to include in a defensive, reactionary Board refresh that does not seem to have been broadly undertaken. The Company subsequently rebuffed our good faith efforts to settle in exchange for one designee, provided that Matthew C. Diamond – a 20-year Board member who currently serves as Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee – step down in 2022. The Board and management apparently felt it was preferable to derail settlement discussions, disregard our calls for a universal proxy card and spend $8.5 million in professional fees to try to preserve one entrenched director’s position.

We urge all shareholders to take a close look at the claims Genesco is making about its refresh, strategy and performance. The Company’s refresh has resulted in the addition of at least one director with prior links to an insider and a second with close ties to the Nashville area, where the Company’s headquarters are located. The incumbents also tout their strategy and short-term performance without addressing Genesco’s years of underperformance or its track record of overpaying executives as margins have deteriorated. It appears the current Board is willing to do and say just about anything to maintain the dismal status quo.

Fortunately, our unaffiliated nominees have fresh perspectives and open minds. They also collectively possess impressive corporate governance acumen, diversity and inclusion insight, retail expertise, strategic planning and turnaround knowhow, and transaction experience. We view these as the attributes and skills Genesco needs in its boardroom after more than a decade of stagnation. It is time to move Genesco forward.”

About Legion Partners

Legion Partners is a value-oriented investment manager based in Los Angeles, with a satellite office in Sacramento, California. Legion Partners seeks to invest in high-quality businesses that are temporarily trading at a discount, utilizing deep fundamental research and long-term shareholder engagement. Legion Partners manages a concentrated portfolio of North American small-cap equities on behalf of some of the world’s largest institutional and high-net-worth investors. Learn more at www.LegionPartners.com.

Genesco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legion Partners Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Genesco Shareholders Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Legion Partners Reiterates Call for Genesco to Agree to the Utilization of a Universal Proxy Card
24.05.21
Legion Partners Issues Letter to Genesco Shareholders Regarding the Need for Further Boardroom Change at the 2021 Annual Meeting