Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Astra Space, Inc.

Holicity Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HOLUU, HOL, HOLUW), announced today that its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-255703) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and that it has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the Company’s stockholders to be held on June 30, 2021 in connection with the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus is being mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2021 (the “Record Date”).

“We are pleased to announce this significant milestone for our transaction,” said Craig McCaw, Chairman and CEO of Holicity. “Astra continues to make progress creating a space platform that fulfills the need of simple and accessible launches to help fuel the trillion dollar-plus space economy and launch a new generation of services to enhance our lives.”