Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Astra Space, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 23:51   

Holicity Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HOLUU, HOL, HOLUW), announced today that its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-255703) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and that it has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the Company’s stockholders to be held on June 30, 2021 in connection with the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus is being mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2021 (the “Record Date”).

“We are pleased to announce this significant milestone for our transaction,” said Craig McCaw, Chairman and CEO of Holicity. “Astra continues to make progress creating a space platform that fulfills the need of simple and accessible launches to help fuel the trillion dollar-plus space economy and launch a new generation of services to enhance our lives.”

Since the merger was announced, Astra has accelerated the following areas of its business:

  • Customer Acquisition: NASA awarded Astra the TROPICS Contract, a three-launch mission to observe and analyze the impact of tropical storms. Astra also announced a multi-launch contract with Planet, one of the leading small satellite companies focused on Earth Observation.
  • Factory Expansion: Astra is expanding its factory in Alameda, which was recently chronicled by CNBC.
  • Technology Advancement: Astra announced the acquisition of Apollo Fusion, which will allow it to expand their TAM, reach mid-Earth, geosynchronous, and lunar orbits, and accelerate its ability to offer Space Services. The deal is accretive to revenue in the first year.
  • Leadership Team Additions: Astra has added executive level leaders from companies such as Apple, Tesla, Blue Origin, IBM, and SpaceX.

“We are excited to present the business combination to Holicity stockholders on schedule this quarter,” said Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Astra. “We look forward to becoming the first publicly-traded space launch company on Nasdaq.”

