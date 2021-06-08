 
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and preliminary efficacy as monotherapy for advanced HPV16+ cancers

  • Novel arenaviral therapeutic HB-200 generates outstanding tumor antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses (average of 6 percent and up to 40 percent of T cell pool)

  • To-date, HB-201 monotherapy has shown 18 percent overall response rate and median progression-free survival of 3.45 months in heavily pretreated head and neck cancer patients

  • Clinical data replicate pre-clinical results, showcasing the potential of HOOKIPA’s arenaviral platform to produce multiple potent cancer immunotherapies

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today reported positive Phase 1 data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study (NCT04180215) of HB-200 for the treatment of advanced Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) cancers. Data presented as an oral presentation (abstract #2502) at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting showed outstanding T cell responses, preliminary efficacy as a monotherapy in heavily pretreated patients who progressed on standard of care, including checkpoint inhibitors, and favorable tolerability. The company also announced translational data suggesting a relationship between T cell response and potential clinical efficacy. The company will host an investor event today at 6:30pm EDT.

“Our early Phase 1 HB-200 data provide compelling clinical evidence of the potential of our versatile arenaviral platform to introduce a new class of immunotherapeutics that can generate an unprecedented T cell response to the desired cancer target,” said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer at HOOKIPA. “We’re in dose escalation phase in a group of heavily pre-treated HPV16+ cancer patients, so we’re thrilled to see response rates with HB-201 monotherapy in head and neck cancer patients that one would expect only in earlier lines of therapy. Moreover, initial clinical biopsy data validate the proof of mechanism, highlighting the potential for our technology to address unmet needs across various cancers. We’re excited to share further data as the HPV16+ cancer trial continues, and we look forward to initiating registration-enabling studies in early 2022.”

