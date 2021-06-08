 
Dada Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA, “Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB1,672.8 million, an increase of 52.1% year-over-year.
  • Total Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) of JDDJ for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was RMB28.1 billion, an increase of 78.9% year-over-year from RMB15.7 billion in the same period of 2020.
  • Number of active consumers for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was 46.1 million, as compared with 27.6 million in the same period of 2020.

“We are pleased to kick off 2021 with another strong quarter," commented Mr. Philip Kuai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dada. "We are excited to further deepen our strategic cooperation with JD under the omni-channel strategy. Leveraging JD's devoted strategic support, we will better fulfill demands for local on-demand retail and its delivery on JD, covering various scenarios and categories, and expand our omni-channel cooperation with JD. Together with JD, we will continue to provide consumers with superior experience, empower retail and brand partners and achieve a win-win cooperation for all.”

“We delivered another solid quarter and expect the strong growth momentum will continue,” said Beck Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Dada. “We expect the pro forma growth of total revenue of the Q2 will be 72% to 78%, adjusting the revenue recognition of last-mile delivery services to net basis in Q2 of 2020 and 2021. We are excited with JDDJ’s strong growth momentum, and are confident that year-over-year growth rate of JDDJ’s revenue will be over 80% in Q2 and will further accelerate in the second half of 2021.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenues were RMB1,672.8 million, an increase of 52.1% from RMB1,099.6 million in the same quarter of 2020.

    For the three months ended March 31,
    2020   2021
    RMB   RMB
Net Revenue      
Dada Now      
Services 581,950   883,063
Sales of goods 9,970   11,428
Subtotal 591,920   894,491
JDDJ        
Services note (1)   507,696   778,272
Total   1,099,616   1,672,763

Note:
(1) Includes net revenues from fulfillment services provided to retailers on JDDJ of RMB224,981 and RMB325,880, and commission fee revenues from retailers on JDDJ of RMB180,825 and RMB229,979 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Net revenues generated from Dada Now increased by 51.1% from RMB591.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 to RMB894.5 million, mainly driven by the increases in order volume of services to logistics companies and intra-city delivery service to chain merchants.

Net revenues generated from JDDJ increased by 53.3% from RMB507.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 to RMB778.3 million, mainly due to the increase in GMV from the same quarter last year, which was driven by increases in the number of active consumers and average order size. The increase in online marketing services revenue as a result of the increasing promotional activities launched by brand owners also constituted an increment of the net revenues generated from JDDJ.

Total costs and expenses were RMB2,425.3 million, compared with RMB1,423.7 million in the same quarter of 2020.

  • Operations and support costs were RMB1,395.0 million, compared with RMB965.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. The rise was primarily due to an increase in rider cost as a result of increasing order volume for our services to logistics companies and intra-city delivery services provided to various chain merchants on the Dada Now platform and retailers on the JDDJ platform.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB790.7 million, compared with RMB260.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to (i) growing incentives to JDDJ consumers, (ii) an increase in advertising and marketing expenses, which was primarily attributable to the increase in referral fees paid to staff at retailer stores and third-party promotion service providers for their efforts to attract new consumers to the JDDJ platform, and (iii) an increase in personnel cost in connection with the Company’s growing business and increased share-based compensation expenses.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB102.7 million, compared with RMB99.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in professional service fees that the Company incurred as a listed company.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB124.2 million, compared with RMB86.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in research and development personnel cost as the Company continues to strengthen its technological capabilities. The increased share-based compensation expenses also contributed to the increase in personnel cost.

Loss from operations was RMB741.4 million, compared with RMB292.7 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP loss from operations1 was RMB648.1 million, compared with RMB205.5 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Net loss was RMB710.3 million, compared with RMB279.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss2 was RMB618.1 million, compared with RMB193.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada was RMB710.3 million, compared with RMB495.4 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada3 was RMB618.1 million, compared with RMB409.6 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per share for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB0.75, compared with RMB1.34 in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share4 for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB0.65, compared with RMB1.11 in the same quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had RMB5,485.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, a decrease from RMB6,291.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

___________________
1 Non-GAAP loss from operations represents loss from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition.
2 Non-GAAP net loss represents net loss excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and tax benefit from amortization of such intangible assets.
3 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada is net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and tax benefit from amortization of such intangible assets.
4 Non-GAAP net loss per share is non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share.

Environment, social responsibility and corporate governance

  • During this Chinese New Year, citizens were encouraged to stay in their working cities during the holiday period to prevent the COVID-19 outbreaks. We launched “Open for Chinese New Year” initiative to encourage merchants to operate as usual to ensure supplies of daily necessities during holiday period. Leveraging our flexible crowd-sourcing rider network, we were preemptively prepared to effectively serve consumers’ demands, and our Dada Now platform continued to provide one-hour delivery as usual throughout the holiday, even on the day of Chinese New Year's Eve.
  • We are committed to creating flexible part-time job opportunities for riders while constantly improving their welfare. We have adopted a series of measures under the rider care program. For example, we worked with a leading pharmacy chain to launch a rider care initiative during the summer. In addition to caring for riders themselves, we are also actively engaged in providing support to riders’ family.
  • We also launched a number of initiatives related to social care in the first quarter. For example, we established a dedicated project team to develop and launch a customized JDDJ App version for elderly users, which helps them to conveniently fulfill their daily needs for shopping online. In addition, we encouraged our employees to participate in volunteer events to help elderly consumers learn how to use apps and digital tools.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, Dada expects total revenue to be between RMB1,400 million and RMB1,450 million. To improve our working capital efficiency, starting in April, the cost of riders for our last-mile delivery business has been directly paid through third-party companies instead of through us. We will no longer recognize rider-related revenue and rider-related costs in our income statement for the last-mile delivery business. Adjusting the revenue recognition of last-mile delivery services to net basis in Q2 of 2020 and 2021, total revenue of the second quarter of 2021 will realize 72% to 78% pro forma year-over-year growth. This outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations, which are subject to change in light of various uncertainties, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, June 7, 2021 (9:00 a.m. Beijing time on Tuesday, June 8, 2021).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7361838

CONFERENCE ID: 7361838

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 09:59 a.m. Eastern Time, June 15, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in   +61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free   1-855-452-5696
Mainland China   8008-700-206
Hong Kong   800-963-117
Passcode:   7361838#

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Dada’s website at https://ir.imdada.cn/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company also uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its business. For example, the Company uses non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada per share as supplemental measures to review and assess its financial and operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations is income/(loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) is net income/(loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and tax benefit from amortization of such intangible assets. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income/(loss) as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada is net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and tax benefit from amortization of such intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada per share is non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net income/(loss) per share.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s financial and operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) enable the Company’s management to assess the Company’s financial and operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and tax benefit from amortization of such intangible assets. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of the Company’s financial and operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada, and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada per share is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and tax benefit from amortization of such intangible assets have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada, and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada per share. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, potentially limiting the comparability of their financial results to the Company’s. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada per share for the period should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to income/(loss) from operations, operating margin, net income/(loss), net margin, net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada and net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada per share, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Dada may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Dada’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dada’s strategies; Dada’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Dada’s ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to provide efficient on-demand delivery services and offer quality on-demand retail experience; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Dada’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Dada does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Dada

Dada is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

For more information, please visit https://ir.imdada.cn/.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
Ms. Caroline Dong
E-mail: ir@imdada.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-178-1749 0483
E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
E-mail: PR@imdada.cn

Appendix I

 
DADA NEXUS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data and otherwise noted)
             
    As of December 31,   As of March 31,
         
             
    2020    2021
    RMB     RMB  
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   5,461,264     4,648,102  
Restricted cash   59,791     42,705  
Short-term investments   770,000     795,000  
Accounts receivable   403,584     372,509  
Inventories, net   5,410     7,732  
Amount due from related parties   646,341     464,774  
Prepayments and other current assets   175,592     175,482  
Total current assets   7,521,982     6,506,304  


Non-current assets            
Property and equipment, net   39,640     40,280  
Goodwill   957,605     957,605  
Intangible assets, net   507,964     466,348  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   107,120     95,837  
Non-current time deposits   400,000     400,000  
Other non-current assets   12,715     22,585  
Total non-current assets   2,025,044     1,982,655  
             
TOTAL ASSETS   9,547,026     8,488,959  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Short-term loan   600,000     500,000  
Accounts payable   13,846     6,192  
Notes payable   170,000     170,000  
Payable to riders and drivers   717,496     666,974  
Amount due to related parties   52,918     46,729  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   814,991     597,493  
Operating lease liabilities   41,737     40,409  
Total current liabilities   2,410,988     2,027,797  
             
Non-current liabilities            
Deferred tax liabilities   38,558     37,305  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   69,525     61,615  
Total non-current liabilities   108,083     98,920  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,519,071     2,126,717  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 941,450,185 and 947,174,153 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively)   639     643  
Additional paid-in capital   16,442,721     16,502,448  
Accumulated deficit   (9,345,102 )   (10,055,372 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (70,303 )   (85,477 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   7,027,955     6,362,242  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   9,547,026     8,488,959  


 
DADA NEXUS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted)
         
    For the three months ended March 31,
    2020   2021
    RMB   RMB
         
Net Revenues   1,099,616     1,672,763  
Costs and expenses        
Operations and support   (965,727 )   (1,394,991 )
Selling and marketing   (260,535 )   (790,718 )
General and administrative   (99,529 )   (102,737 )
Research and development   (86,916 )   (124,198 )
Other operating expenses   (11,037 )   (12,607 )
Total costs and expenses   (1,423,744 )   (2,425,251 )
Other operating income   31,451     11,042  
Loss from operations   (292,677 )   (741,446 )
         
Other income/(expenses)        
Interest income and others   12,478     35,582  
Interest expenses   (473 )   (5,399 )
Foreign exchange loss       (260 )
Total other income   12,005     29,923  
Loss before income tax benefits   (280,672 )   (711,523 )
Income tax benefits   1,381     1,253  
Net loss   (279,291 )   (710,270 )
Accretion of convertible redeemable preferred shares   (216,107 )    
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada   (495,398 )   (710,270 )
         
Net loss per share        
Basic   (1.34 )   (0.75 )
Diluted   (1.34 )   (0.75 )
         
Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share        
Basic   369,290,629     950,251,619  
Diluted   369,290,629     950,251,619  
         
Net loss   (279,291 )   (710,270 )
Other comprehensive income/(loss)        
Foreign currency translation adjustments   14,210     (15,174 )
Total comprehensive loss   (265,081 )   (725,444 )


 
DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted)
             
    For the three months ended March 31,
    2020   2021
    RMB   RMB
         
Loss from operations   (292,677 )   (741,446 )
         
Add:        
Share-based compensation expense   40,446     50,103  
Intangible assets amortization   46,766     43,278  
Non-GAAP loss from operations   (205,465 )   (648,065 )
         
Net loss   (279,291 )   (710,270 )
         
Add:        
Share-based compensation expense   40,446     50,103  
Intangible assets amortization   46,766     43,278  
Income tax benefit   (1,381 )   (1,253 )
Non-GAAP net loss   (193,460 )   (618,142 )
         
Accretion of convertible redeemable preferred shares   (216,107 )    
         
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada   (409,567 )   (618,142 )
         
Non-GAAP net loss per share        
Basic   (1.11 )   (0.65 )
Diluted   (1.11 )   (0.65 )
         
Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share        
Basic   369,290,629     950,251,619  
Diluted   369,290,629     950,251,619  






