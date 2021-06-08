Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICESIn February-March Rogue Stone sold 4,490 tons realizing an average price of $86/tonAverage value of limestone sold continues to rise with increased demand for higher value …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

In February-March Rogue Stone sold 4,490 tons realizing an average price of $86/ton

Average value of limestone sold continues to rise with increased demand for higher value products

Extended the term on the existing $1.8M debt financing to December 3, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Rogue Resources Inc. (TSXV:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Quarry Operations for Rogue Stone continued through the spring and early summer with growing demand for Rogue's limestone products. During the months of April and May, the Company sold a total of 4,490 tons of limestone for gross revenue of $387,296 and are in line with the sales expectations. Rogue Stone has also seen an increase in the value of the limestone sold as the demand for the higher value limestone products, including steps, wall stone and flagstone, begins to pick up with the arrival of the warmer weather.