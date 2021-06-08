 
Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICESIn February-March Rogue Stone sold 4,490 tons realizing an average price of $86/tonAverage value of limestone sold continues to rise with increased demand for higher value …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • In February-March Rogue Stone sold 4,490 tons realizing an average price of $86/ton
  • Average value of limestone sold continues to rise with increased demand for higher value products
  • Extended the term on the existing $1.8M debt financing to December 3, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Rogue Resources Inc. (TSXV:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Quarry Operations for Rogue Stone continued through the spring and early summer with growing demand for Rogue's limestone products. During the months of April and May, the Company sold a total of 4,490 tons of limestone for gross revenue of $387,296 and are in line with the sales expectations. Rogue Stone has also seen an increase in the value of the limestone sold as the demand for the higher value limestone products, including steps, wall stone and flagstone, begins to pick up with the arrival of the warmer weather.

Period

Tons

Average Realized Revenue per ton sold

Average Cost of Goods ("COGS") per ton sold

Q3-2021 (Nov 2020 - Jan 2021)

6,914

$70

$37

February - March

3,313

$74

Feb- April to be announced with Q4-2021 results

April - May

4,490

$86

"We are pleased to see that the demand and sales of limestone continue to meet or exceed expectations.", said Mr. Samson. "We anticipate that our sales volume will continue to increase through the summer."

Wertpapier


