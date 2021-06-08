CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of CMCT's Series A Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable as follows: $0.114583 per share to be paid on July 15, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on July 5, 2021; $0.114583 per share to be paid on August 16, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on August 5, 2021; and $0.114583 per share to be paid on September 15, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on September 5, 2021. The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.353125 per share of CMCT’s Series D Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable as follows: $0.117708 per share to be paid on July 15, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on July 5, 2021; $0.117708 per share to be paid on August 16, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on August 5, 2021; and $0.117708 per share to be paid on September 15, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on September 5, 2021. For shares of Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock issued during the third quarter of 2021, the dividend will be prorated from the date of issuance, and the monthly dividend payments will reflect such proration, as applicable.

ABOUT CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. (www.cimcommercial.com).