9 Capital Corp. Announces Conditional Approval and Filing of Filing Statement for Its Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9 Capital Corp. (“9 Capital” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NCPL.P) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has conditionally accepted its proposed qualifying transaction pursuant to Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV (the “Transaction”) with Churchill Diamond Corporation (“Churchill”), which, upon completion, will result in a reverse takeover of 9 Capital by the shareholders of Churchill. A Filing Statement has been prepared in respect of the Transaction in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and has been filed under 9 Capital’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Closing of the proposed Transaction is expected to occur on or about June 16, 2021, and it is anticipated that the common shares of the resulting issuer company (the “Resulting Issuer”) on completion of the Transaction, to be renamed “Churchill Resources Inc.”, will commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol “CRI” on or about the week of June 21, 2021, subject to the TSXV providing final approval for the Transaction.



Churchill is a private Ontario company managed by career mining industry professionals which currently holds three exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland (the "Taylor Brook Project"), Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All three projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Ni-Cu-Co showings at Taylor Brook and Pelly Bay, and diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River. Upon completion of Transaction, it is the intention of the parties that the Resulting Issuer will continue to primarily focus on the exploration and development of the Taylor Brook Project.

Private Placement Financing

9 Capital and Churchill also announce that prior to the completion of the Transaction, Churchill will complete a non-brokered private placement offering and will issue: (i) 499,998 common shares of Churchill (each a “Churchill FT Share”) to be issued on a flow-through basis, pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.30 per Churchill FT Share; and (ii) 1,580,000 common shares of Churchill (each a "Churchill Share") to be issued on a non-flow-through basis, at a price of $0.25 per Churchill Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $544,999.40 (the "Churchill Offering"). Certain eligible persons who acted as finders in connection with the Churchill Offering will receive a cash commission of approximately $20,650 and will be issued an aggregate of 75,600 Churchill Shares, being equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised by such finders and 7% of the number of Churchill FT Shares and Churchill Shares placed by such finders, respectively. The net proceeds of the Churchill Offering will be used by the Resulting Issuer to fund working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.