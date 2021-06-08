 
checkAd

9 Capital Corp. Announces Conditional Approval and Filing of Filing Statement for Its Qualifying Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 00:37  |  104   |   |   

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9 Capital Corp. (“9 Capital” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NCPL.P) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has conditionally accepted its proposed qualifying transaction pursuant to Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV (the “Transaction”) with Churchill Diamond Corporation (“Churchill”), which, upon completion, will result in a reverse takeover of 9 Capital by the shareholders of Churchill. A Filing Statement has been prepared in respect of the Transaction in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and has been filed under 9 Capital’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Closing of the proposed Transaction is expected to occur on or about June 16, 2021, and it is anticipated that the common shares of the resulting issuer company (the “Resulting Issuer”) on completion of the Transaction, to be renamed “Churchill Resources Inc.”, will commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol “CRI” on or about the week of June 21, 2021, subject to the TSXV providing final approval for the Transaction.

Churchill is a private Ontario company managed by career mining industry professionals which currently holds three exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland (the "Taylor Brook Project"), Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All three projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Ni-Cu-Co showings at Taylor Brook and Pelly Bay, and diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River. Upon completion of Transaction, it is the intention of the parties that the Resulting Issuer will continue to primarily focus on the exploration and development of the Taylor Brook Project.

Private Placement Financing

9 Capital and Churchill also announce that prior to the completion of the Transaction, Churchill will complete a non-brokered private placement offering and will issue: (i) 499,998 common shares of Churchill (each a “Churchill FT Share”) to be issued on a flow-through basis, pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.30 per Churchill FT Share; and (ii) 1,580,000 common shares of Churchill (each a "Churchill Share") to be issued on a non-flow-through basis, at a price of $0.25 per Churchill Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $544,999.40 (the "Churchill Offering"). Certain eligible persons who acted as finders in connection with the Churchill Offering will receive a cash commission of approximately $20,650 and will be issued an aggregate of 75,600 Churchill Shares, being equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised by such finders and 7% of the number of Churchill FT Shares and Churchill Shares placed by such finders, respectively. The net proceeds of the Churchill Offering will be used by the Resulting Issuer to fund working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

9 Capital Corp. Announces Conditional Approval and Filing of Filing Statement for Its Qualifying Transaction TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 9 Capital Corp. (“9 Capital” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NCPL.P) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has conditionally accepted its proposed qualifying transaction pursuant to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board