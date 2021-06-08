 
checkAd

Aurinia Announces Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 01:05  |  92   |   |   

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the eight incumbent directors of the Company were elected at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 7, 2021.

Detailed results of the vote by proxy for the election of directors are provided below:

Nominee

     

Votes For (%)

     

Votes Withheld (%)

George M. Milne

     

80.91

 

 

 

19.09

Peter Greenleaf

     

92.18

 

 

 

7.82

David R.W. Jayne

     

93.00

 

 

 

7.00

Joseph P. Hagan

     

87.15

 

 

 

12.85

Daniel G. Billen

     

95.64

 

 

 

4.36

R. Hector MacKay-Dunn

     

93.27

 

 

 

6.73

Jill Leversage

     

95.05

 

 

 

4.95

Timothy P. Walbert

     

89.56

 

 

 

10.44

In addition, following final tallies of votes, all other matters voted on at the Meeting were also approved. Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.edgar.com.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurinia Announces Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the eight incumbent directors of the Company were elected at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 7, 2021. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Aurinia Announces Additional Analysis of its AURORA 1 Phase 3 Study Data Presented at ERA-EDTA 2021 Congress
27.05.21
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
20.05.21
Aurinia To Present Supportive AURORA 2 Continuation Study Interim Analysis Demonstrating Long-Term Safety & Efficacy of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Subjects with Lupus Nephritis
14.05.21
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
10.05.21
Aurinia Unveils Patient Navigation Grant Program to Address Access Barriers for Individuals Living with Lupus and Lupus Nephritis
10.05.21
Aurinia Announces Publication of AURORA 1 Phase 3 Study Results with LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in The Lancet