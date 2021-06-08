Kvalitena partially redeemes bond loan

On 5 July 2021, Kvalitena AB (publ) will redeem SEK 34,039,200 of its bond loan with ISIN SE0009664949. The redemption will be made together with a premium of SEK 1,021,176. The redemption is made according to the terms and conditions of the bond loan due to asset disposals.

Please find the redemption notice to the noteholders on the link below.