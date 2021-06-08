BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing of US$27.2 Million Private Placement

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW)(TSX-V: BCT ) (the "Company" or “BriaCell”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of (i) 4,370,343 common shares at a purchase price of US$5.26, (ii) 800,000 pre-funded common share purchase warrants at a purchase price of US$5.25 (exercisable at any time after the date of issuance at an exercise price of US$0.01 per common share) and (iii) 5,170,343 warrants to purchase up to 5,170,343 common shares, which resulted in gross proceeds to BriaCell of US$27.2 million, before deducting offering expenses (the “Offering”). The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the private placement to further advance its research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.

The securities offered and sold by BriaCell in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. BriaCell has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and shares underlying the warrants issued in the private placement. Any resale of BriaCell's shares under such resale registration statement will be made only by means of a prospectus.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to: 1) pay the Placement Agent a cash commission equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; 2) reimburse the Placement Agent for all reasonable and out-of-pocket expenses of the Placement Agent; and 3) issue to the Placement Agent compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") equal to 5.0% of the common shares (or common share equivalents in lieu thereof) sold in the Offering, subject to compliance with all required regulatory approvals. Each Compensation Warrants will entitle the Placement Agent to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price per Compensation Warrant that is equal to US$6.19 and have a term of 5 years from the closing of the Offering.