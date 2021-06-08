 
Columbia Care Appoints Julie Hill to its Board of Directors

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products in the U.S., has appointed Julie Hill to its Board of Directors. Her appointment expands the Board to eight members.

Ms. Hill has spent more than two decades serving on a range of private and public corporate Boards of Directors. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Lord Abbett Family of Funds, a $225 billion New Jersey-based mutual fund management firm. Most recently, Ms. Hill was a member of the Board of Directors of Anthem, a Fortune 50 company, and the largest U.S. health insurance company by member. She was also previously on the Boards of Lendlease, a publicly traded international construction, development, investment and management firm, and Holcim (U.S.), the U.S. operation of a Swiss company, as well as several other public companies.

“Julie’s extensive experience in corporate governance for highly-regarded, transformational companies is a huge win for our Board and shareholders. Through the various Boards on which she has served, she brings a unique and insightful lens that we are grateful to add to our team,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “As the industry continues to mature and we expand in newly legalized states, Julie’s knowledge and perspective will be vital. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Columbia Care family.”

“I was very pleased to accept the offer to join the Columbia Care Board. Their reputation and reach precede them,” said Ms. Hill about her appointment. “To join a well-respected and fast-growing cannabis company like Columbia Care during this historic time of expanding legalization is extremely exciting. As the Company expands its footprint with premium brands, innovative technology, and new and innovative retail experiences, I look forward to contributing to its continued success and helping to shape the industry as it evolves.”

Prior to her last 20 years serving on Boards of Directors, she founded and ran multiple companies, mostly in the real estate investment and development industry, and was a senior executive at numerous publicly traded companies, including Mobil Land, a division of Mobil Oil, and UK-based Costain Group. In addition to her vast experience on public company boards, Ms. Hill is active in numerous philanthropic and social venture endeavors. She is currently Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of California at Irvine (UCI), and is a board member of Leaders’ Quest and the Alliance for SoCal Innovation. She is a member of the International Women’s Forum and Los Angeles Trusteeship, and is a prior member of the Women’s Leadership Board of the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. Ms. Hill has traveled to Burma to work with refugees and is a champion of various human rights organizations and several international women’s rights philanthropies. She has received the Amelia Earhart Award from the Women’s Opportunities Center, as well as the Glass Ceiling Award from the American Red Cross. She earned a bachelor's degree in English from UCLA, and a master’s degree in marketing from the University of Georgia.

