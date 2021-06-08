PS Business Parks, Inc. Virtual Presentation at Nareit REITweek 2021 to be Webcast

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will make a virtual presentation at REITweek 2021 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (PDT). The presentation will be webcast and available to registered REITweek participants. Registration is complimentary and accessible through Nareit’s website .

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, predominantly multi-tenant industrial, industrial flex, and low-rise suburban office. Located primarily in major coastal markets, PS Business Parks’ 98 properties include approximately 5,000 tenants, in 28 million square feet, and approximately 800 residential units inclusive of units in-process.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website, which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005805/en/