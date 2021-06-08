Vancouver, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Florin Resources Inc. (“Florin”) to amend the terms of the option and joint venture agreement (the “Option Agreement”) to acquire an interest in the Florin Gold Project covering 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the “Florin Gold Project”), previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021.



The Option Agreement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Material amendments made to the Option Agreement include the following: