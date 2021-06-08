 
checkAd

CGTN Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention and treatment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 04:22  |  78   |   |   

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, called on people from all walks of life in all countries to join hands and take action to strengthen the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis (TB), in order to benefit all mankind and build a global community of health for all.

CGTN: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention and treatment

Peng, also World Health Organization (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, made the remarks via video link on Monday at the opening ceremony of a special high-level event on the sidelines of the United Nations High-Level Meeting on AIDS.

The event aimed to provide a platform for WHO member states to reassert their commitment to ending TB deaths among people living with HIV and deliberate on how they will intensify the response to HIV-associated TB in the context of COVID-19.

Peng said the global fight against AIDS and TB has achieved remarkable results in recent years thanks to the concerted efforts made by the international community.

China has gradually established a cooperation mechanism between prevention and control institutions of AIDS and TB, she said. The country has kept the prevalence of AIDS at a low level, and in the past 20 years, the incidence of TB has dropped by more than 40 percent and the mortality rate by more than 70 percent.

These achievements have been made due to the attention paid by the Chinese government, the efforts of the medical personnel and the silent contributions of the volunteers, she said.

Peng also shared some touching stories and expressed her respect for people and volunteers worldwide who have contributed to the prevention and treatment of the diseases.

Major communicable diseases are among the common challenges facing mankind, and it is people's common wish to end the threats of AIDS and TB, said Peng.

She added that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought more challenges to the containment of the diseases, calling for global efforts to protect lives and forge ahead.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-07/Peng-Liyuan-calls-for-global-efforts-in-AIDS-TB-prevention-treatment-10UhJDOcrWE/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3wyeOVnrGY 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGTN Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention and treatment BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, called on people from all walks of life in all countries to join hands and take action to strengthen the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis (TB), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
TYAN Delivers AI and Cloud Optimized Systems based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at ...
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Medical Electrodes Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus