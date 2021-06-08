Avicanna Provides Bi-Weekly Update On Status Of Management Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Avicanna ”) (TSX: AVCN) is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on April 12, 2021 (the “ MCTO ”) by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease ‎Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), following the Company’s announcement on March 29, 2021 (the “ Default Announcement ”) that it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ‎ended December 31, 2020, and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form and related certifications ‎‎(collectively, the “ Documents ”) on or before March 31, 2021, as required under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does ‎not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.‎

The Company also announces that it no longer expects to be in a position to file the Documents by June 11, 2021, as ‎previously announced. While the Company’s annual audit is ongoing, due to the Company’s auditors requiring ‎additional time to complete their audit, the Company now expects to file the Documents on or before June 30, 2021. ‎The Company continues to work closely with its auditor to remedy the default status and file the Documents as soon ‎as possible. ‎

The Company reports that: (i) except as set out above with respect to the anticipated filing date of the Documents, there are no changes to the information contained in the bi-weekly status updated dated May 24, 2021, that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Documents is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press ‎release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; ‎and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally ‎disclosed.