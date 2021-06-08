Avicanna Provides Bi-Weekly Update On Status Of Management Cease Trade Order
TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Avicanna”) (TSX: AVCN) is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on April 12, 2021 (the “MCTO”) by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following the Company’s announcement on March 29, 2021 (the “Default Announcement”) that it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form and related certifications (collectively, the “Documents”) on or before March 31, 2021, as required under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.
The Company also announces that it no longer expects to be in a position to file the Documents by June 11, 2021, as previously announced. While the Company’s annual audit is ongoing, due to the Company’s auditors requiring additional time to complete their audit, the Company now expects to file the Documents on or before June 30, 2021. The Company continues to work closely with its auditor to remedy the default status and file the Documents as soon as possible.
The Company reports that: (i) except as set out above with respect to the anticipated filing date of the Documents, there are no changes to the information contained in the bi-weekly status updated dated May 24, 2021, that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Documents is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
