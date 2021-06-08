TEKLYNX International Launches 2021 Barcode Labeling Software Solutions Built for Better Connections Throughout the Global Supply Chain

Enhanced barcode labeling solutions for more efficient, secure, and automated labeling environments

AUCH, France, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, the global leader in barcode and RFID labeling software, today announced its 2021 launch of barcode label design, print automation, and label traceability and security solutions. Featuring a wide array of enhancements, the TEKLYNX 2021 solutions are built for better connections between people, processes, and businesses throughout the supply chain.

Enhanced features in TEKLYNX 2021 barcode label design solutions allow manufacturers to: