hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

07 June 2021



hGears AG



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



hGears AG (contact: Daniel Basok; +49 (0) 7422 566 730) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below: Securities: Issuer: hGears AG Guarantor (if any): Not applicable Aggregate nominal amount: 6,670,000 Description: No-par value shares

ISIN DE000A3CMGN3 Offer price: EUR 26.00 Stabilisation Manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment option: 870,000 no-par value shares Stabilisation market place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra Stabilisations: Date Time of order Execution price (EUR) Amount Market place 28 May 2021 10:07:46 24.90 1,203 XETR 28 May 2021 10:07:46 24.80 618 XETR 28 May 2021 10:07:46 25.00 6,343 XETR 28 May 2021 10:07:47 25.00 36 XETR 28 May 2021 10:07:47 25.00 1,800 XETR 28 May 2021 10:08:28 24.80 211 XETR 28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 17 XETR 28 May 2021 10:08:28 24.90 1,533 XETR 28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 67 XETR 28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 1 XETR 28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 588 XETR 28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 132 XETR 28 May 2021 10:09:04 25.40 3,250 XETR 28 May 2021 10:09:04 25.20 65 XETR 28 May 2021 10:09:04 25.60 209 XETR 28 May 2021 10:09:04 25.10 409 XETR 28 May 2021 10:11:25 25.10 67 XETR 28 May 2021 10:11:25 25.00 598 XETR 28 May 2021 10:11:28 25.00 139 XETR 28 May 2021 10:12:02 25.40 327 XETR 28 May 2021 10:12:02 25.60 186 XETR 28 May 2021 10:14:11 25.70 1,487 XETR 28 May 2021 10:49:11 25.00 5,000 XETR 28 May 2021 10:49:11 25.00 900 XETR 28 May 2021 10:49:11 25.00 814 XETR 28 May 2021 11:10:13 25.00 1,660 XETR 28 May 2021 11:10:14 25.00 198 XETR 28 May 2021 11:11:58 25.10 3,000 XETR 28 May 2021 11:12:17 25.10 1,000 XETR 28 May 2021 11:13:15 25.00 3,142 XETR 28 May 2021 11:13:33 25.00 945 XETR 28 May 2021 11:13:34 25.00 728 XETR 28 May 2021 11:13:38 25.00 2,327 XETR 28 May 2021 11:13:57 25.00 1,657 XETR 28 May 2021 11:13:58 25.00 3,757 XETR 28 May 2021 11:14:08 25.00 586 XETR 28 May 2021 11:14:46 25.00 5,000 XETR 28 May 2021 11:14:49 25.00 6,000 XETR 28 May 2021 11:14:54 25.00 672 XETR 28 May 2021 11:14:55 25.00 1,463 XETR 28 May 2021 11:17:07 25.20 1,661 XETR 28 May 2021 11:17:07 25.40 1,689 XETR 28 May 2021 11:17:07 25.30 650 XETR 28 May 2021 11:17:18 25.10 644 XETR 28 May 2021 11:17:45 25.30 782 XETR 28 May 2021 11:17:45 25.60 779 XETR 28 May 2021 11:17:45 25.50 439 XETR 28 May 2021 11:22:27 25.50 146 XETR 28 May 2021 11:22:27 25.40 156 XETR 28 May 2021 11:22:27 25.50 165 XETR 28 May 2021 11:22:27 25.50 1,533 XETR 28 May 2021 11:22:53 25.50 1,201 XETR 28 May 2021 11:22:53 25.40 261 XETR 28 May 2021 11:22:54 25.50 135 XETR 28 May 2021 11:22:54 25.50 403 XETR 28 May 2021 11:23:15 25.60 500 XETR 28 May 2021 11:41:12 25.10 410 XETR 28 May 2021 11:46:15 25.10 4,946 XETR 28 May 2021 12:08:52 25.00 5,000 XETR 28 May 2021 12:10:02 25.00 1,865 XETR 28 May 2021 12:14:21 25.50 165 XETR 28 May 2021 12:14:21 25.20 1,116 XETR 28 May 2021 12:14:21 25.40 219 XETR 28 May 2021 12:14:58 25.40 500 XETR 28 May 2021 12:23:40 25.00 587 XETR 28 May 2021 12:23:52 25.00 703 XETR 28 May 2021 12:34:42 25.00 710 XETR 28 May 2021 12:40:19 25.30 546 XETR 28 May 2021 12:40:19 25.20 40 XETR 28 May 2021 12:42:47 25.40 214 XETR 28 May 2021 12:42:48 25.00 1,000 XETR 28 May 2021 12:43:09 25.50 462 XETR 28 May 2021 12:43:09 25.40 38 XETR 28 May 2021 14:23:36 25.40 88 XETR 28 May 2021 14:23:36 25.40 198 XETR 28 May 2021 14:23:39 25.40 214 XETR 28 May 2021 14:23:50 25.40 273 XETR 28 May 2021 14:23:50 25.50 227 XETR 28 May 2021 14:24:01 25.50 500 XETR 28 May 2021 14:24:31 25.50 1,200 XETR 28 May 2021 15:00:54 25.10 43 XETR 28 May 2021 15:00:54 25.50 320 XETR 28 May 2021 15:00:54 25.30 137 XETR 28 May 2021 15:04:41 25.50 1,500 XETR 28 May 2021 15:05:14 25.40 707 XETR 28 May 2021 15:05:14 25.50 293 XETR 28 May 2021 15:05:48 25.40 200 XETR 28 May 2021 15:49:18 25.40 99 XETR 28 May 2021 15:49:18 25.50 971 XETR 28 May 2021 15:49:18 25.20 881 XETR 28 May 2021 15:49:18 25.30 49 XETR 28 May 2021 15:49:51 25.40 16 XETR 28 May 2021 16:04:38 25.00 259 XETR 28 May 2021 16:40:58 25.00 7,741 XETR 28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.20 457 XETR 28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.30 344 XETR 28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.10 127 XETR 28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.90 46 XETR 28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.00 26 XETR 28 May 2021 17:05:08 25.40 31 XETR 28 May 2021 17:05:08 25.20 169 XETR 28 May 2021 17:29:15 25.20 2,191 XETR 28 May 2021 17:29:15 25.30 1,293 XETR 28 May 2021 17:29:15 25.90 168 XETR 28 May 2021 17:29:15 25.00 1,348 XETR 28 May 2021 17:29:38 25.40 659 XETR 28 May 2021 17:29:38 25.30 2,648 XETR 28 May 2021 17:29:38 25.10 461 XETR 28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 15,000 XETR 28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 15,000 XETR 28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 3,454 XETR 28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 20,000 XETR 28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 10,000 XETR 28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 10,000 XETR 28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 20,000 XETR Sum

28 May 2021 25.52

Weighted average price 207,138

Total 31 May 2021 10:13:31 26.00 500 XETR 31 May 2021 10:41:02 25.90 500 XETR 31 May 2021 10:50:11 26.00 200 XETR 31 May 2021 10:55:19 25.80 70 XETR 31 May 2021 11:41:24 25.80 4 XETR 31 May 2021 11:41:24 25.80 86 XETR 31 May 2021 12:07:48 25.80 340 XETR 31 May 2021 14:12:12 25.90 3,100 XETR 31 May 2021 14:47:05 25.70 235 XETR 31 May 2021 14:47:05 25.90 2,765 XETR 31 May 2021 14:47:25 25.90 2,500 XETR 31 May 2021 14:48:01 25.90 3,000 XETR 31 May 2021 15:35:51 25.80 187 XETR 31 May 2021 15:35:51 25.90 13 XETR 31 May 2021 15:36:12 26.00 10,000 XETR 31 May 2021 15:36:12 26.00 5,000 XETR 31 May 2021 15:36:12 26.00 5,000 XETR Sum

31 May 2021 25.95831

Weighted average price 33,500

Total 04 June 2021 09:57:48 25.80 493 XETR 04 June 2021 09:57:48 25.70 507 XETR 04 June 2021 15:01:48 25.80 24 XETR 04 June 2021 15:01:48 25.70 826 XETR 04 June 2021 15:09:21 25.50 1,000 XETR 04 June 2021 17:36:09 25.80 2,000 XETR 04 June 2021 17:36:09 25.80 26,000 XETR Sum

04 June 2021 25.786

Weighted average price 30,850

Total 07 June 2021 17:36:06 25.50 2,000 XETR 07 June 2021 17:36:06 25.50 2,000 XETR Sum

07 June 2021 25,786

Weighted average price 4,000

Total

Sum

(28/05/21-07/06/21) Weighted average price (EUR) Total 25.6034 275,488

"This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.

The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State of the United States of America or of the District of Columbia) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

No prospectus has been or will be approved for publication in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities to which this publication relates. Consequently, this publication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, persons who are (a) "qualified investors" as defined in Article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 which forms part of the law of England and Wales by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and either (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons who are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (b) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons under (a) and (b) together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Furthermore, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any other member state of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany), Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this publication in the United Kingdom or the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) should not rely on or act upon it.

This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa."

