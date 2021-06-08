 
checkAd

DGAP-News hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.06.2021, 06:21  |  84   |   |   

DGAP-News: hGears AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

08.06.2021 / 06:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

07 June 2021

hGears AG

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

hGears AG (contact: Daniel Basok; +49 (0) 7422 566 730) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:
Securities:  
Issuer: hGears AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount: 6,670,000
Description: No-par value shares
ISIN DE000A3CMGN3
Offer price: EUR 26.00
Stabilisation Manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment option: 870,000 no-par value shares
Stabilisation market place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra
   
Stabilisations:  
Date Time of order Execution price (EUR) Amount Market place
28 May 2021 10:07:46 24.90 1,203 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:07:46 24.80 618 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:07:46 25.00 6,343 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:07:47 25.00 36 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:07:47 25.00 1,800 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:08:28 24.80 211 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 17 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:08:28 24.90 1,533 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 67 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 1 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 588 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:08:28 25.00 132 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:09:04 25.40 3,250 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:09:04 25.20 65 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:09:04 25.60 209 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:09:04 25.10 409 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:11:25 25.10 67 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:11:25 25.00 598 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:11:28 25.00 139 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:12:02 25.40 327 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:12:02 25.60 186 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:14:11 25.70 1,487 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:49:11 25.00 5,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:49:11 25.00 900 XETR  
28 May 2021 10:49:11 25.00 814 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:10:13 25.00 1,660 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:10:14 25.00 198 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:11:58 25.10 3,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:12:17 25.10 1,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:13:15 25.00 3,142 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:13:33 25.00 945 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:13:34 25.00 728 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:13:38 25.00 2,327 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:13:57 25.00 1,657 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:13:58 25.00 3,757 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:14:08 25.00 586 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:14:46 25.00 5,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:14:49 25.00 6,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:14:54 25.00 672 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:14:55 25.00 1,463 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:17:07 25.20 1,661 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:17:07 25.40 1,689 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:17:07 25.30 650 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:17:18 25.10 644 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:17:45 25.30 782 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:17:45 25.60 779 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:17:45 25.50 439 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:22:27 25.50 146 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:22:27 25.40 156 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:22:27 25.50 165 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:22:27 25.50 1,533 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:22:53 25.50 1,201 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:22:53 25.40 261 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:22:54 25.50 135 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:22:54 25.50 403 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:23:15 25.60 500 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:41:12 25.10 410 XETR  
28 May 2021 11:46:15 25.10 4,946 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:08:52 25.00 5,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:10:02 25.00 1,865 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:14:21 25.50 165 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:14:21 25.20 1,116 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:14:21 25.40 219 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:14:58 25.40 500 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:23:40 25.00 587 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:23:52 25.00 703 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:34:42 25.00 710 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:40:19 25.30 546 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:40:19 25.20 40 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:42:47 25.40 214 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:42:48 25.00 1,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:43:09 25.50 462 XETR  
28 May 2021 12:43:09 25.40 38 XETR  
28 May 2021 14:23:36 25.40 88 XETR  
28 May 2021 14:23:36 25.40 198 XETR  
28 May 2021 14:23:39 25.40 214 XETR  
28 May 2021 14:23:50 25.40 273 XETR  
28 May 2021 14:23:50 25.50 227 XETR  
28 May 2021 14:24:01 25.50 500 XETR  
28 May 2021 14:24:31 25.50 1,200 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:00:54 25.10 43 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:00:54 25.50 320 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:00:54 25.30 137 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:04:41 25.50 1,500 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:05:14 25.40 707 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:05:14 25.50 293 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:05:48 25.40 200 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:49:18 25.40 99 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:49:18 25.50 971 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:49:18 25.20 881 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:49:18 25.30 49 XETR  
28 May 2021 15:49:51 25.40 16 XETR  
28 May 2021 16:04:38 25.00 259 XETR  
28 May 2021 16:40:58 25.00 7,741 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.20 457 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.30 344 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.10 127 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.90 46 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:04:39 25.00 26 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:05:08 25.40 31 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:05:08 25.20 169 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:29:15 25.20 2,191 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:29:15 25.30 1,293 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:29:15 25.90 168 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:29:15 25.00 1,348 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:29:38 25.40 659 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:29:38 25.30 2,648 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:29:38 25.10 461 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 15,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 15,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 3,454 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 20,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 10,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 10,000 XETR  
28 May 2021 17:36:00 26.00 20,000 XETR  
Sum
28 May 2021 		  25.52
Weighted average price 		207,138
Total 		   
           
           
31 May 2021 10:13:31 26.00 500 XETR  
31 May 2021 10:41:02 25.90 500 XETR  
31 May 2021 10:50:11 26.00 200 XETR  
31 May 2021 10:55:19 25.80 70 XETR  
31 May 2021 11:41:24 25.80 4 XETR  
31 May 2021 11:41:24 25.80 86 XETR  
31 May 2021 12:07:48 25.80 340 XETR  
31 May 2021 14:12:12 25.90 3,100 XETR  
31 May 2021 14:47:05 25.70 235 XETR  
31 May 2021 14:47:05 25.90 2,765 XETR  
31 May 2021 14:47:25 25.90 2,500 XETR  
31 May 2021 14:48:01 25.90 3,000 XETR  
31 May 2021 15:35:51 25.80 187 XETR  
31 May 2021 15:35:51 25.90 13 XETR  
31 May 2021 15:36:12 26.00 10,000 XETR  
31 May 2021 15:36:12 26.00 5,000 XETR  
31 May 2021 15:36:12 26.00 5,000 XETR  
Sum
31 May 2021 		  25.95831
Weighted average price 		33,500
Total 		   
           
           
04 June 2021 09:57:48 25.80 493 XETR  
04 June 2021 09:57:48 25.70 507 XETR  
04 June 2021 15:01:48 25.80 24 XETR  
04 June 2021 15:01:48 25.70 826 XETR  
04 June 2021 15:09:21 25.50 1,000 XETR  
04 June 2021 17:36:09 25.80 2,000 XETR  
04 June 2021 17:36:09 25.80 26,000 XETR  
Sum
04 June 2021 		  25.786
Weighted average price 		30,850
Total 		   
           
           
07 June 2021 17:36:06 25.50 2,000 XETR  
07 June 2021 17:36:06 25.50 2,000 XETR  
Sum
07 June 2021 		  25,786
Weighted average price 		4,000
Total 		   
           
 
Sum
(28/05/21-07/06/21) 		Weighted average price (EUR) Total
  25.6034 275,488
 

Disclaimer

"This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.

The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State of the United States of America or of the District of Columbia) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

No prospectus has been or will be approved for publication in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities to which this publication relates. Consequently, this publication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, persons who are (a) "qualified investors" as defined in Article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 which forms part of the law of England and Wales by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and either (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons who are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (b) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons under (a) and (b) together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Furthermore, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any other member state of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany), Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this publication in the United Kingdom or the European Economic Area (other than in Germany) should not rely on or act upon it.

This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa."

 


08.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7422) 566 0
Fax: +49 (7422) 566 883
E-mail: info@hgears.com
Internet: https://hgears.com
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3
WKN: A3CMGN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1205207

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1205207  08.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205207&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreethGears Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: hGears AG - Getriebeteile-Hersteller aus Baden-Württemberg
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures DGAP-News: hGears AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous hGears AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures 08.06.2021 / 06:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. hGears AG: Notification on the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsberichte 2020
MegaWatt definiert Bohrziele - IP-Studie des 'Cobalt Hill-Projekts' beginnt
EQS-Adhoc: TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf €21,00 bis ...
EQS-News: From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape ...
DGAP-News: adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
02.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: hGears AG (deutsch)
01.06.21
Corona-Kilos ade: Dick im Geschäft: Fitness-Aktien machen eine gute Figur
28.05.21
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Veröffentlichung der Stimmrechtsmitteilungen (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Release of voting rights notifications
28.05.21
DGAP-News: hGears AG: Veröffentlichung der Stimmrechtsmitteilungen
28.05.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: hGears AG (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: hGears AG (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: hGears AG (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: hGears AG (deutsch)