777 Capital Partners expands investment activities into the U.S. residential real estate market

777 Capital Partners expands its investment activities into the U.S. residential real estate market through a strategic partnership with W5 Group

W5 Group, the family office of 777 co-founder Ralph Winter, has an investment pipeline of more than $1 billion in "U.S. gateway cities"

The current market environment offers very interesting investment opportunities in US residential real estate

Baar-Zug (Switzerland), June 8, 2021. 777 Capital Partners AG (777 Capital Partners) has entered into a strategic partnership with W5 Group to expand its investment activities to the US residential real estate market. The deal significantly expands the investment radius of Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber's Swiss real estate boutique. Until now, 777 Capital Partners had focused on opportunistic transactions with value enhancement potential in the DACH region. The firm was founded last fall and has already made investments with a project volume of around 100 million euros in Germany. With the new cooperation, the two companies are pooling their resources to make real estate projects in the U.S. accessible to European investment partners. W5 Group has offices in New York, Washington DC and Miami and only recently announced the closing of transactions with a volume of around 800 million US dollars.



Founded in 2009, Ralph Winter's investment family office, W5 Group, focuses on innovative forms of living that meet the modern demands of emerging generations and socio-demographic change. Thanks to modern and sustainable building technology, common areas, innovative layouts, additional services and, in some cases, flexible rental agreements, the new forms of living offer significant added value compared to traditional properties. Investments are preferably made in development projects in high-growth regions which have been identified off-market.