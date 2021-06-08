 
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aker Carbon Capture AS to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Aker Carbon Capture AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: ACC; OTCQX: AKCCF), a dedicated carbon capture technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Aker Carbon Capture AS upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market.

Aker Carbon Capture AS begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "AKCCF."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors.  For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Aker Carbon Capture today becomes one of the first Euronext Growth Oslo listed companies to begin cross-trading in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX enables Euronext Growth Oslo listed companies to make their local disclosure easily accessible to U.S. investors and to build visibility in the U.S. market. We are pleased to welcome Aker Carbon Capture, a dedicated carbon capture technology company, to our premium market."

"Aker Carbon Capture's successful quotation on the OTCQX Market will increase our visibility in the U.S. investment community as we continue to expand our shareholder base," said Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture AS.  "Importantly, the company's OTCQX quotation will enable our shares to be purchased and held in U.S. dollars, removing a hurdle for would-be investors.  As the world actively moves to lower emissions, we are pleased to provide investors an attractive means of investing in a cleaner future."

Rose & Co. Capital Advisors, LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Aker Carbon Capture AS
 Aker Carbon Capture is a dedicated carbon capture technology company with solutions, services and technologies that enable its clients to significantly reduce the CO2 emissions from their industrial facilities. We serve a range of industries with carbon emissions, including cement. waste-to-energy, gas-to-energy and ''blue'' hydrogen. The company has more than two decades of experience and technology development through our legacy as part of the Aker Group.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
 OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
 OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394985/Newly_Trading_Logo.jpg

Disclaimer

